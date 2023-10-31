China-U.S. tech rivalry is making it harder to contain AI risks

Angela Huyue Zhang is an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong and director of its Philip K.H. Wong Center for Chinese Law. She is also the author of the upcoming book, "High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs its Economy" (Oxford University Press).

This week, the U.K. will convene a much-anticipated summit on artificial intelligence safety. The inclusion of China as a participant in the event has drawn a storm of criticism, though, with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss among those calling the move a mistake.