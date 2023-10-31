ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
China-U.S. tech rivalry is making it harder to contain AI risks

Too little attention being paid to heading off potential catastrophe

Angela Huyue Zhang
| China
Tech leaders attend a generative AI meeting in San Francisco in June: Despite investing billions in AI, leading U.S. tech companies have allocated few resources toward ensuring AI safety.   © Reuters

Angela Huyue Zhang is an associate professor of law at the University of Hong Kong and director of its Philip K.H. Wong Center for Chinese Law. She is also the author of the upcoming book, "High Wire: How China Regulates Big Tech and Governs its Economy" (Oxford University Press).

This week, the U.K. will convene a much-anticipated summit on artificial intelligence safety. The inclusion of China as a participant in the event has drawn a storm of criticism, though, with former British Prime Minister Liz Truss among those calling the move a mistake.

