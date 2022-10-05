ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

China and Gulf states share interest in taking digital yuan global

Both see value in developing alternative to dollar-centered financial system

Andrew Cainey and Alessandro Arduino
| China
A booth promoting digital yuan during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing on Sept. 1: The People's Bank of China has declared that the digital currency is technically ready for cross-border use.   © Reuters

Andrew Cainey is a senior associate fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank based in London, and co-author of the forthcoming "Xiconomics: What China's Dual Circulation Strategy Means for Global Business." Alessandro Arduino is principal research fellow with the Middle East Institute of the National University of Singapore.

China's digital currency project started the year with a splash of publicity and promotion at the Beijing Olympics in January where foreign athletes and attendees were invited to try out the digital yuan, or e-yuan.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close