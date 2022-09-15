China and Japan are worth a fresh look from investors

Joseph Little is global chief strategist for HSBC Asset Management.
There is an old saw that diversification is the only free lunch in finance. But in 2022, finding a free lunch has been difficult for investors.
With so many markets falling in tandem, North Asia offers a different rhythm
Joseph Little is global chief strategist for HSBC Asset Management.
There is an old saw that diversification is the only free lunch in finance. But in 2022, finding a free lunch has been difficult for investors.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.