Brahma Chellaney is professor emeritus of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India's National Security Council. He is the author of nine books, including "Water: Asia's New Battleground."

China is unmatched as the world's hydro hegemon, with more large dams in service than every other country combined. Now it is building the world's first super dam, close to its heavily militarized frontier with India.