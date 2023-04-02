China must tame its donkey trade for Africa's sake

Lauren A. Johnston is an associate professor with the University of Sydney's China Studies Center.
Last year was rough for many Chinese companies due to the country's harsh zero-COVID policies, but not for traditional medicine maker Dong-E-E-Jiao.
Smugglers hurt continent's rural poor to meet demand for traditional medicine
