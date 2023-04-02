ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

China must tame its donkey trade for Africa's sake

Smugglers hurt continent's rural poor to meet demand for traditional medicine

Lauren Johnston
| China
Dong-E-E-Jiao's ejiao in a drugstore in Shanghai: Donkey hides are the source of the gelatin that is the main ingredient for the traditional Chinese medicine.   © Imaginechina/AP

Lauren A. Johnston is an associate professor with the University of Sydney's China Studies Center.

Last year was rough for many Chinese companies due to the country's harsh zero-COVID policies, but not for traditional medicine maker Dong-E-E-Jiao.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close