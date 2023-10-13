China's BRI isn't going away, it's getting smaller and greener

Christoph Nedopil is director of the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University in Brisbane and the founding director of the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University's Fanhai International School of Finance in Shanghai.

Next week, China will mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative with an international forum that is expected to draw leaders from around the world, including even Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not publicly left his country since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March.