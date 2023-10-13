ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

China's BRI isn't going away, it's getting smaller and greener

West should be more strategic about offering alternatives and support

Christoph Nedopil
| China
A sign at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong in September: The cumulative sum lent or put into equity investments in BRI projects surpassed $1 trillion this year.   © Reuters

Christoph Nedopil is director of the Griffith Asia Institute at Griffith University in Brisbane and the founding director of the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University's Fanhai International School of Finance in Shanghai.

Next week, China will mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative with an international forum that is expected to draw leaders from around the world, including even Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has not publicly left his country since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more