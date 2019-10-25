China's Communist Party is neglecting seeds of economic success

As top officials gather next week for the first Chinese Communist Party Central Committee meeting in a year and a half, Beijing is grappling with the economy's slowest growth in decades and the impact from the U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign of all-out confrontation.

In taking stock, it is critical that officials recognize the importance of two catalysts behind China's explosive growth in recent decades: the unleashing of free enterprise and the implementation of policy reform by trial and error.

These dynamos have been somewhat neglected and constrained in recent times, but will be vital in propelling China ahead through the shock waves generated by stalling and even reversing globalization. Amid the confrontation with Washington, trade is contracting, manufacturing is shifting to nations in Southeast Asia and beyond, and companies are reconfiguring their global supply chains.

There is palpable unease, not confined to critics in the West, that China has somehow veered onto the wrong economic track. Even before the flare-up of tensions with the U.S., foreign businesses were pessimistic about their prospects in China.

This is the economic backdrop to the upcoming plenary meeting of the 370 members of the Central Committee. The delegates, the official Xinhua News Agency has reported, will "study several important issues on the upholding and perfecting of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the promotion of the modernization of state governance."

If the first seven years of President Xi Jinping's tenure are any guide, this wooden prose points to one thing: an ever-tighter grip by the Communist Party over every aspect of the economy and society. It is probably no coincidence that a government paper released in late September made the case for "centralized, unified and firm leadership."

For foreign investors, this direction of travel is potentially worrying because it would further benefit state-owned enterprises at the expense of private companies even though the latter are in the vanguard of innovation and employ 80% of all workers in China. Xi has already issued orders to give more clout to party cells in SOEs and to establish cells in private and foreign companies that lack them.

The effect on sentiment of this turn toward SOEs has been chilling, reinforced by the difficulty of entrepreneurs' obtaining credit because of the crackdown on shadow banks. The real lending rate for private companies in the city of Wenzhou, widely regarded as indicative of the availability of funding nationwide, has more than doubled since early 2017, topping 15% this past August.

The increased centralization of power under Xi is also stifling the trial-and-error approach to policy reform that served China so well for 40 years.

In keeping with Deng Xiaoping's maxim of "crossing the river by feeling the stones," local governments have had leeway to tailor centrally agreed policies to their particular circumstances. Beijing could judge which local pilot programs worked best and then roll them out nationwide.

But under Xi's top-down management, local officials have become loath to take initiative. Given the thousands who have lost their posts, if not more, in the name of fighting corruption, it has become safer not to take risks. Efficiency and productivity are casualties from this recent unwillingness to experiment.

In the past, Beijing has reacted to large economic blows with massive stimulus, exemplified by its 4 trillion yuan ($566 billion) splurge amid the global financial crisis.

Policymakers are to be commended for their measured reaction so far to the disruption that Trump has wrought.

Planned investments by local governments have been fast-tracked and the yuan has been allowed to fall. But tellingly, despite the political imperative to shore up growth, the government has not flooded the finance market with new credit. It has eased interest rates, but not slashed them, and curbs on the all-important property sector have been maintained.

This restraint can be traced to the conclusion of Xi's advisers in 2015 that the rapid increase in debt after the financial crisis risked destabilizing the economy and even becoming an existential threat to the Communist Party if left unchecked. China's debt as a share of gross domestic product has since stabilized and the lightly regulated shadow banking sector been reined in.

Other policy initiatives have also borne fruit: Xi has pressed on with his drive to eliminate absolute poverty, a scourge he knows from his time in the countryside of Shaanxi province during the Cultural Revolution; gaping income inequality is being addressed; pollution, though still severe, is better than it was; and technological progress continues apace.

Yet in asserting authority over private companies and local governments, the Central Committee must beware of the risk of killing the goose that laid the golden egg of four decades of fast growth.

Beijing has to be careful not to snuff out the entrepreneurial spirit that has provided the rocket fuel for its economic ascent and to allow policy pragmatism at a local level if China is to succeed in a complex world where "what works" is not knowable in advance.

Diana Choyleva is chief economist of Enodo Economics, a macroeconomic and political forecasting company in London.