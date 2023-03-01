China's anti-corruption agency has financial sector in its sights

Benjamin Qiu is a partner with the law firm Loeb & Loeb handling venture capital financing for Chinese companies and others.He is also a registered arbitrator with the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration. The views expressed in this article are his alone and should not be considered as legal advice.

A series of recent announcements about new policies and regulations suggest that China's financial sector could be headed into a once-a-decade overhaul that would have broad, complex and long-term implications just as the industry girds for a new round of high-level regulatory appointments to be unveiled at the National People's Congress