China's bullying proves South Korea's Yoon is on the right track

Derek Grossman is a senior defense analyst at the think tank RAND Corp. in Santa Monica, California, and adjunct professor in the practice of political science and international relations at the University of Southern California. He formerly served as an intelligence adviser at the Pentagon.

An escalating war of words between Beijing and Seoul is raising pressure on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to take a softer line with China to reduce the risk of retaliatory measures against his country's exports and its companies.