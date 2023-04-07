ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

China's military buildup shows its ambitions go well beyond Taiwan

No one should believe that Beijing would be sated with the takeover of the island

Elbridge Colby
| China
The Shandong, China's first fully homebuilt aircraft carrier, in Sanya in 2019: Large carriers are a quintessential element of a blue-water navy. (Li Gang/Xinhua via AP)

Elbridge Colby is co-founder and principal at The Marathon Initiative, a strategic think tank based in Washington. He previously served as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development and is the author of "The Strategy of Denial: American Defense in an Age of Great Power Conflict."

There is a great deal of focus these days on whether the U.S. and key allies such as Japan and Australia should commit to defending Taiwan if China attacks it. Many are wondering whether it would not be easier, and safer, just to cut off Taiwan. It is, after all, a small island that sits close to China and far from America.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close