China's online lenders will give Hong Kong banks a sharp lesson

After years of complaining about low-quality banking services, Hong Kong customers can soon look forward to a deluge of ultraefficient and much cheaper alternatives.

The new banks will be online-only and backed by deep-pocketed shareholders, and will include big groups from China such as internet companies JD.com and Tencent Holdings, phone maker Xiaomi, Ping An Insurance Group, ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance and Alibaba Group Holding's Ant Financial Services Group affiliate.

Their firepower stands to go a long way in eroding the highly profitable cartel of HSBC and its Hang Seng Bank subsidiary in Hong Kong. Hang Seng, in which HSBC holds more than 60%, has consistently posted some of the highest returns on equity of any bank in the world, usually more than 20% a year.

Hong Kong is nothing less than the center of profitability for London-based HSBC which generates single-digit returns on equity in many other markets.

Amid these easy profits for the city's biggest banks, Hong Kong has fallen desperately behind in digital banking. As the sector's regulator, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has been overly cautious about not rocking the boat for incumbent banks, becoming a case study of the danger of cozy relations with status quo players for industry development.

While mobile payment services from Tencent and Ant Financial have enabled mainland Chinese to stop carrying cash and not bother with credit cards, Hong Kong still runs to a surprising degree on paper checks, while taxis usually only accept cash. The imminent arrival of eight new digital banks, licensed in bursts in April and May, will be very painful for Hong Kong's traditional financial institutions, squeezing margins for all their banking services within two or three years.

It is likely to be a reprise of what happened when Chinese investment banks made their way into Hong Kong after the global financial crisis. Many international bankers said they would not be able to compete outside the mainland or be able to go toe-to-toe with polished Western investment banks with storied histories. But within a few years of the Chinese upstarts' arrival, investment banking fees had halved in Hong Kong and soon the newcomers dominated the landscape.

With virtual retail banks, the impact in Hong Kong is likely to be even faster. Ant Financial and Tencent have already mastered online tactics for asset gathering, small-business lending, dispensing automated financial advice and more via mobile phone without the visible involvement of a bank.

The incumbent banks have existing digital initiatives which have they have been halfheartedly toying with for years. They will need to grab them off the shelf and implement them on the fly.

Staff work inside the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong. The city's traditional banks have no one to blame but themselves for the competitive assault that is about to hit them. © Reuters

Ant Financial and Tencent have glued their financial services into retail, ride sharing platforms and other online offerings to become "lifestyle finance." They will do this in Hong Kong too. There is no time like the present for the local banks to start thinking of themselves as lifestyle companies. For their part, Hong Kong's regulators must bolster their ranks with more tech-savvy engineers to make sure that online fraud and abuse of customer information is kept in check.

Hong Kong's traditional banks have no one to blame but themselves for the competitive assault that is about to hit them. Like others, I advised a number of the city's banks to spin off their online services into stand-alone businesses. I also suggested to the regulator that nudging a big bank into digital services could help lead the whole sector forward. Nothing happened on either front.

Now China's most adept online financial powerhouses -- hungry, entrepreneurial, savvy and well-funded -- have all landed in Hong Kong at the same time. Storms loom ahead for the bankers.

Paul Schulte is chairman of emerging markets research group Schulte Research and co-author of the upcoming book "AI & Quantum Computing for Finance & Insurance: Fortunes and Challenges for China and America." He was previously head of global banking strategy at CCB International Securities.