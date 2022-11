Nobuko Kobayashi co-leads the Japan consumer practice of global strategy consulting group EY-Parthenon. The views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

In September, the founder of 49-year-old U.S. outdoor apparel retailer Patagonia announced he would irrevocably donate his ownership to a family trust that would route future profits to funding the fight against climate change.