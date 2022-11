Lyle Goldstein is director of Asia engagement at the think tank Defense Priorities in Washington and author of "Meeting China Halfway: How to Defuse the Emerging U.S.-China Rivalry." Nathan Waechter is a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies.

The world's two dominant superpowers came frighteningly close to the brink of nuclear war 60 years ago in a confrontation over weapons systems and an island blockade.