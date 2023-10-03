Data could let Xi loosen grip on China's economy but keep control

Diana Choyleva is chief economist of Enodo Economics, a macroeconomic and political forecasting company in London focused on China and its global impact.

In the eyes of Beijing, data will be the critical factor of production in the 21st century economy and will enable it to inject fresh vim into China's development without relinquishing the control that the Chinese Communist Party craves. Data is also central to China's strategy for outcompeting the U.S. in their increasingly fierce contest for technological supremacy.