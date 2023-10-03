ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Data could let Xi loosen grip on China's economy but keep control

Tools like digital yuan key to vision of using technology to raise alarms

Diana Choyleva
| China
Facial recognition systems control access to Peking University in Beijing in 2020: In China, the CCP can gather data at will.   © Reuters

Diana Choyleva is chief economist of Enodo Economics, a macroeconomic and political forecasting company in London focused on China and its global impact.

In the eyes of Beijing, data will be the critical factor of production in the 21st century economy and will enable it to inject fresh vim into China's development without relinquishing the control that the Chinese Communist Party craves. Data is also central to China's strategy for outcompeting the U.S. in their increasingly fierce contest for technological supremacy.

