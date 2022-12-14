Delays on WTO deal for COVID treatments are costing lives in Asia

Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, is University Professor at Columbia University and chief economist of the Roosevelt Institute. Lori Wallach is director of the Rethink Trade program at American Economic Liberties Project.

This week, World Trade Organization members are due to make a decision on widening access to COVID-19 tests and treatments, but the U.S. and European Union, with the support of wealthy Asian nations, including Japan and South Korea, are pushing for a postponement.