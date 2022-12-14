ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Delays on WTO deal for COVID treatments are costing lives in Asia

Export of generic versions best way to limit hospitalizations, economic losses

Joseph E. Stiglitz and Lori Wallach
| U.S.
Pfizer's anti-viral medication Paxlovid to treat COVID-19: Global access to effective tests and treatments is a crucial element to economic recovery.   © Reuters

Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate in economics, is University Professor at Columbia University and chief economist of the Roosevelt Institute. Lori Wallach is director of the Rethink Trade program at American Economic Liberties Project.

This week, World Trade Organization members are due to make a decision on widening access to COVID-19 tests and treatments, but the U.S. and European Union, with the support of wealthy Asian nations, including Japan and South Korea, are pushing for a postponement.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close