Demonizing China gets the U.S. nowhere

Daniel L. Davis is a senior fellow at think tank Defense Priorities in Washington and a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. He is the author of "The Eleventh Hour in 2020 America: How America's foreign policy got jacked up -- and how the next administration can fix it."

Since Xi Jinping's elevation late last year to an unprecedented third term as China's president, Beijing has launched a major diplomatic offensive, courting European, South American and Middle Eastern states while mending fences with others it had previously menaced, such as Australia.