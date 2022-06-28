Do not expect Biden's Saudi Arabia visit to work miracles

Vandana Hari is founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which tracks energy markets.

U.S. President Joe Biden's planned visit to Saudi Arabia in mid-July has become a big talking point across the globe and spurred a barrage of reactions at home, ranging from support over its potential to achieve reconciliation between the two countries to criticism of the visit as a betrayal of American principles on human rights.

Whether Biden can reset strained bilateral ties, the key pillars of which have been U.S. provision of security and weapons to Saudi Arabia, a shared vision of peace and balance of power in the geopolitically unstable Middle East and a thriving trade in goods, remains to be seen.

With the war in Ukraine triggering a surge in oil prices that is weighing down an already slowing world economy, will Biden be able to persuade the largest crude-exporting country to accelerate the ramp-up in its production?

That has become a major subject of speculation, both in the U.S., where consumers are forking out all-time high rates for gasoline above $5 a gallon, and internationally, where many still remember Donald Trump influencing Saudi oil policy with a single phone call.

Drawing a straight line between Biden urging Saudi leaders to pump more oil, the Kingdom obliging and prices taking a tumble would be overly simplistic.

Having been rebuffed already by Riyadh a few times in recent months, Biden may be reluctant to make a bold push again. Nor may the two sides see eye to eye on the need for more supply. Or, the Kingdom may find an easy way out by regurgitating an unspecific pledge to remaining committed to keeping the global oil market "balanced."

Despite these uncertainties, compounded by the inherently difficult process of mending bilateral relations, one can hardly overstate the need for the U.S. to have mutual trust and an open channel of communication with Saudi Arabia to be able to count on its spare production capacity in times of stress.

Major oil-consuming and importing countries around the globe, especially U.S. allies, should be able to look up to Washington to be their voice with the leaders of the oil-exporting nations.

That onus on Washington is bigger on account of its unilateral sanctions against OPEC producers Venezuela and Iran, which have locked out at least 2 million barrels per day of crude supply from the market. In recent months, successive rounds of U.S. and European Union sanctions against Moscow, including immediate and phased bans on its oil sales, have curtailed vital Russian supplies, further tightening the market balance.

Saudi Arabia can serve as a vital buffer against global supply shocks. It is the de facto leader of the OPEC and non-OPEC alliance and holds the biggest and most readily-available spare production capacity among fewer than a handful of nations that can boast such an ability.

Riyadh will have the freedom to pump full tilt as the COVID-era OPEC and non-OPEC cutbacks in supply come to an end in August. Other members of the alliance will also be free to do so, but the vast majority will struggle to revive output.

Biden is starting with a major handicap. He has called Saudi Arabia a "pariah" state and until recently refused to speak with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, choosing to only communicate with his father, King Salman. The crown prince refused to take Biden's phone call in March to discuss the Ukraine crisis and oil prices.

Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office after stepping off Marine One on June 13: Biden is starting with a major handicap. © AP

Even if Biden and the crown prince are able to put the recent past behind them, diplomacy give-and-take dictates that the U.S. will need to fulfill some of Saudi Arabia's wishes and vice versa. These are expected to include the incremental supply of weapons by the U.S., which continue to be blocked by Congress, an agreement to jointly counter the threat of Iran's nuclear program, common ground on ending the conflict with Yemen's Houthi rebels and a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

U.S. Democrats have serious issues with Saudi Arabia's human rights record and the gruesome murder of journalist and longtime critic of the Saudi regime Jamal Khashoggi, demanding the president come back with commitments that Riyadh breaks away from the OPEC+ deal to pump more oil, agree a political settlement in Yemen and end detention of human rights defenders.

Some in the U.S. view Saudi Arabia's decision to stick to moderate monthly output hikes over the past months as intended to keep oil prices high and help shield Moscow from a sharp drop in oil revenues. Riyadh wants to maintain close ties with the OPEC+ collaborator in the years to come and needs to tread carefully when it comes to increasing supply, not wanting to be seen to grab Russia's oil market share.

We need to temper our expectations of Biden's visit on the oil front. His talks in Saudi Arabia are unlikely to produce a dramatic shift in the Kingdom's production policy, which means oil prices would remain under upward pressure from Western sanctions throttling Russian supply and myriad bottlenecks in other major exporting countries unless there is a strong demand response.

If Biden does achieve a thaw in U.S.-Saudi relations, it would be a good start. And if he manages to keep ties on an even keel after returning home by following through on his pledges while ensuring Riyadh lives up to its commitments, there is a good chance the producer will respond more favorably the next time it is pressured to boost supply.