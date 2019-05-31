East Asia can do even more to defend globalization

The trade conflict between the U.S. and China, coupled with the specter of rising protectionism globally, is having a profound impact, shaking conventional views of globalization and its benefits.

Countries have been compelled to re-evaluate their growth strategies, as the tussle between the world's two largest economies has weakened regional trade, heightened uncertainty, undermined business confidence, and jeopardized global economic recovery.

In times such as these, it is hardly surprising if governments look inward. But fortunately, East Asia is doing precisely the opposite -- and can do even more in future to keep open its economy.

ASEAN+3 -- the grouping comprising the 10 economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus China, Japan and South Korea -- is forging ahead with plans to deepen economic and financial integration among its members and with the rest of the world.

The region remains an unabashedly strong supporter of free trade and multilateralism. The region's governments have concluded that the benefits of globalization far outweigh the costs, as they have lifted their economies from poverty to middle- and high-income status.

They hold to this belief despite the many trade shocks that they have undergone in past decades, and the collapse in demand from the U.S. and Europe in the wake of the global financial crisis.

After a robust growth in the last quarter of 2018 due to exporters frontloading orders, particularly in China, to beat the implementation of U.S. tariffs, regional exports have weakened significantly in the first quarter of 2019. They were down 1.5% annually, compared to a 4.2% increase in the previous quarter. The latest export data indicate further weakness, with a 3% drop in the region in April year-on-year. We can expect more volatility in export growth in the months ahead.

Thanks to increasing final demand within the region and intra-regional trade, it has become clear in recent years that while external protectionist measures can hurt the region in the short term, the region's own fundamentals will drive growth in the longer run.

ASEAN+3 economies have favorable fundamentals, such as a swelling middle class and rapid urbanization, and these have underpinned structural shifts in regional value chains. According to World Urbanization Prospects, almost 70% of the ASEAN+3 region's population will live in cities by 2035, up from about 60% in 2015. The Asia-Pacific region will soon account for two-thirds of the world's middle class people.

The rapid growth in regional consumption and, especially, investment, is resulting in the absorption of more value-added exports within the region. By 2016, for instance, the ASEAN+3 region accounted for 47% of regional exports, up from 35% in 2011 while exports to the U.S. and Europe have declined from 37% to 27% over the same period.

This illustrates that while exports are still an important driver of growth in the region, the reliance on exports to the West has declined significantly and will continue to do so.

Perhaps as importantly, intra-regional investment has also increased substantially over the past two decades, accounting for 55% of total foreign direct investment inflows in the region in 2016, and will likely increase further.

The Asia-Pacific region will soon account for two-thirds of the world's middle class population. © Reuters

The region's economies, particularly Southeast Asia's emerging markets, were earlier this year concerned about the threat of rising interest rates, but recent monetary policy pivots in the U.S. and the EU have led to an easing in global interest rates. This has provided room for regional central banks to ease monetary policy if needed, to support their economies. For example, recently, on May 7, Bank Negara Malaysia cut policy interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.00%. On May 9, the Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas reduced its policy interest rate by 25 bps to 4.50%.

These fundamentals mean that the underlying prospects of the wider ASEAN+3 region remain solid even in the face of external headwinds -- baseline regional growth is projected at 5.1% in 2019 and 5.0% in 2020.

However, developments in China could still have a downward impact on regional growth. We have adjusted our projection for Chinese GDP growth upward from 6.2% to 6.3% for 2019 based on the strong first quarter outturn, but the recent setback in the U.S.-China trade talks has heightened the risk of a more adverse outcome, with a negative impact on the region's other economies.

Other East Asian economies with a large direct exposure to China, or indirect exposure via global value chains that are oriented toward demand from outside the ASEAN+3 region, could be faced with short-term challenges. These include very open, trade-dependent economies such as Hong Kong, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Despite the downside risks, so far, the Chinese economy has managed the external shocks relatively well, given ample policy levers. The growth rebalancing of the economy over the past several years -- i.e. the shift toward greater reliance on domestic demand -- could also help support growth.

Against the difficulties we are witnessing globally, the ASEAN+3 region is a torchbearer for multilateralism -- and why shouldn't it be?

The region can do even more to show its commitment to the rule-based multilateral trading system. The ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the conclusion of the negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) negotiations would send a clear and strong message that economies in the region remain committed to free trade. With these agreements, there could be a change in the way trade is conducted -- not only does it involve a possible reworking of supply chains, but it also incentivizes domestic restructuring, which could potentially benefit the region in the longer term.

Trade has been a bedrock of economic growth in the region's economies, and their peoples have seen their lives altered indelibly for the better. Regional governments have successfully lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty over the past few decades, and radically improved standards of living.

Far from turning its back on multilateralism, the ASEAN+3 region is demonstrating a deep commitment to greater economic and financial integration, and better connectivity, both regionally and globally. It can continue to do so in future.

Hoe Ee Khor is Chief Economist at the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office, Singapore