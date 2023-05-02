ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Economic turmoil has created an opening for Turkey's opposition

Nation Alliance needs to convince voters it has better solutions than Erdogan

Seda Demiralp
| Turkey
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate of Turkey's main opposition alliance, addresses supporters in Izmir on April 30. (Handout via Reuters)

Seda Demiralp is an associate professor of international relations at Isik University in Istanbul.

Turkey this month will hold one of its most critical elections in many years.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close