ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Emerging problems can only be effectively addressed globally

Conflict within and between nations to grow as planet heats

Jacques Attali
| South Asia
Victims of flooding walk with their cattle in Sehwan, Pakistan, on Sept. 9: The country will be difficult to live in because of flooding within thirty years.   © AP

Jacques Attali is president of the Positive Planet Foundation, which supports the underprivileged to become entrepreneurs, and president of strategic advisory company Attali and Associates. He served as a counselor to French President Francois Mitterrand and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Today, a number of dimensions of the future of the planet and of humanity can be discerned. Assuming no major action is taken, it is fairly certain what the world's population will be like by 2050 and what the climate and state of nature will be then.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close