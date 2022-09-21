Emerging problems can only be effectively addressed globally

Jacques Attali is president of the Positive Planet Foundation, which supports the underprivileged to become entrepreneurs, and president of strategic advisory company Attali and Associates. He served as a counselor to French President Francois Mitterrand and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Today, a number of dimensions of the future of the planet and of humanity can be discerned. Assuming no major action is taken, it is fairly certain what the world's population will be like by 2050 and what the climate and state of nature will be then.