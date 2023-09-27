Even democratic BRICS value solidarity more than democratic values

Jacques Attali is president of Positive Planet, which supports the underprivileged to become entrepreneurs, and president of strategic advisory company Attali Associates. He served as a counselor to French President Francois Mitterrand and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

India's successful hosting of the Group of 20 leaders summit this month showcased how the country is now in the spotlight as a key global power and a peer of China and major Western nations. The event also showed how the world's new most populous nation can be a needed bridge between the countries of the Global South and the West.