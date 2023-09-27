ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Even democratic BRICS value solidarity more than democratic values

G20 summit outcome shows shift in group's balance of power

Jacques Attali
| India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, with counterparts at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Sep. 6: Even democratic BRICS states refused to condemn Russian aggression.   © Reuters

Jacques Attali is president of Positive Planet, which supports the underprivileged to become entrepreneurs, and president of strategic advisory company Attali Associates. He served as a counselor to French President Francois Mitterrand and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

India's successful hosting of the Group of 20 leaders summit this month showcased how the country is now in the spotlight as a key global power and a peer of China and major Western nations. The event also showed how the world's new most populous nation can be a needed bridge between the countries of the Global South and the West.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more