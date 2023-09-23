Fresh faces are shaking up politics in Nepal

Kushal Pokharel is a research fellow at the South Asia Institute of Advanced Studies in Kathmandu. He also serves in the research faculty of the Silver Mountain School of Hotel Management.

Voters in Nepal, like their counterparts in many democracies, have grown weary of the country's traditional parties. For many years, a political elite divided across a multitude of parties has formed shifting coalitions among themselves, sharing power with each other but frequently failing to demonstrate the level of governance sought by the public.