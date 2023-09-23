ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Fresh faces are shaking up politics in Nepal

2022 election victors have had rapid impact but endurance not yet clear

Kushal Pokharel
| Nepal
Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, center, visits a school: He has introduced scholarships for underprivileged 11th graders. (Photo by Dipendra Dhuungana)

Kushal Pokharel is a research fellow at the South Asia Institute of Advanced Studies in Kathmandu. He also serves in the research faculty of the Silver Mountain School of Hotel Management.

Voters in Nepal, like their counterparts in many democracies, have grown weary of the country's traditional parties. For many years, a political elite divided across a multitude of parties has formed shifting coalitions among themselves, sharing power with each other but frequently failing to demonstrate the level of governance sought by the public.

