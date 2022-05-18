ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

G-20 must stick together to save the global economy

Cooperation requires mutual trust and respect

Sri Mulyani Indrawati
| Indonesia
The G-20 must not allow its members to break up.   © Science Photo Library/AP

Sri Mulyani Indrawati is the Finance Minister of Indonesia and co-chair of the G-20's Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Forum.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close