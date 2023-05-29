Hiroshima's message of peace was lost on the G-7

Nancy Snow is distinguished visiting professor of strategic communications at Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University in Beijing and principal of Global Persuasion Strategies. She is the author of "The Mystery of Japan's Information Power" and was previously an Abe Fellow at Keio University.

It would be truly ironic and sad for the world if the unified hard power stance toward Russia and China shown at the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan served to escalate, rather than mitigate, global problems.