Hollow supply chain pact no way to win over IPEF skeptics

Rena Sasaki is a U.S.-Japan Next Generation Leaders' Initiative fellow with the Pacific Forum, a foreign policy research institute based in Honolulu, Hawaii, and an incoming doctoral candidate at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.

The 14 countries taking part in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework reached agreement two weeks ago on a deal to strengthen supply chain resilience, the first milestone achieved since U.S. President Joe Biden launched the initiative a year ago.