Hong Kong remains a free and open city

From Joyce Ho, principal representative at the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Tokyo.

I write to express our strong disagreement with the claims that the recent arrests under the National Security Law at a media organization is an act to suppress freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

Endangering national security is a very serious crime in any place around the world. The case in question concerns a suspected conspiracy involving the use of journalistic work as a tool to collude with a foreign country or external elements to impose sanctions or engage in hostile activities against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and mainland China.

This is not within the scope of normal journalistic work. The suspects have been arrested on strong evidence that they conspired to endanger national security.

Hong Kong prides itself on its rule of law. Any arrests made are based strictly in accordance with relevant laws. Any person who is prosecuted has the right to a fair trial by our independent courts. The burden is on the prosecution to prove that the accused committed a crime beyond a reasonable doubt before there can be a conviction.

The National Security Law upholds the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong's people, as well as the HKSAR's high degree of autonomy, by clearly stipulating that the HKSAR shall protect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by residents under the Basic Law and the provisions of international covenants as applied to Hong Kong in accordance with the law.

Freedom of speech, of the press, and of publication are among the rights and freedoms explicitly highlighted in Article 4 of the National Security Law as being protected in accordance with the law in Hong Kong. Normal journalistic work continues to take place freely and lawfully in Hong Kong.

The enactment of the NationaI Security Law last year was necessary to plug the loophole in national security in Hong Kong and restore social order. Hong Kong has now restored stability while local and overseas citizens and businesses in Hong Kong continue to enjoy their rights and freedoms. Hong Kong remains a free and open city underpinned by the rule of law.

