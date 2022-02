A visitor tries out a headset at the Baidu booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing in September 2021: Beijing will likely not want kids to start tripping out behind virtual reality headsets. © CG/Getty Images

Liam Gibson is a Taipei-based geopolitical analyst and the founder of Policy People, a podcast and newsletter platform for think tank experts. He currently serves as the international public relations director at a Taiwan-based NGO, Asia-Pacific Youth Association.