How to mobilize more financing for Asia's energy transition

Masyita Crystallin is a senior adviser to the Indonesian finance minister and co-chair sherpa for the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action. Tomohiro Ishikawa is chief regulatory engagement officer at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and a member of the steering group of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

Climate change looms over the Asia-Pacific region. Of the nine countries worldwide facing the highest climate risks, five are in this region, partly as a consequence of the projected rise of the Pacific Ocean.