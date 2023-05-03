ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

How to mobilize more financing for Asia's energy transition

Governments and development banks should bring down investment risks and costs

Masyita Crystallin and Tomohiro Ishikawa
| Southeast Asia
Excavators pile coal at a power plant in Suralaya, Indonesia: Financing is a key issue for Asian countries shifting to clean energy.    © Reuters

Masyita Crystallin is a senior adviser to the Indonesian finance minister and co-chair sherpa for the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action. Tomohiro Ishikawa is chief regulatory engagement officer at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and a member of the steering group of the Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

Climate change looms over the Asia-Pacific region. Of the nine countries worldwide facing the highest climate risks, five are in this region, partly as a consequence of the projected rise of the Pacific Ocean.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close