ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

IPEF plan is bad news for U.S. economic influence in Asia

Trade discussions of limited value unless Washington can offer enticements

Paul Nadeau
| U.S.
Joe Biden attends the IPEF launch event in Tokyo on May 23: The Biden administration is trying to balance engagement in the Indo-Pacific and fending off a skeptical Congress.   © Reuters

Paul Nadeau is adjunct professor of political science at the Japan campus of Temple University.

The regional response to the Biden administration's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework has so far been tepid at best.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close