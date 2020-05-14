India and Japan should seize chance to form close alliance

Dr. Jagannath Panda is a Research Fellow and Centre Coordinator for East Asia at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi.

Even though the International Monetary Fund predicted that India's economy would grow this year, against contractions for the U.S. and Japan, it is still sustaining a massive shock. India will require a recovery plan to reopen and revive its economy after its lockdown, and should use the situation for greater collaboration with major economies, especially Japan.

Japan too, according to the World Economic Forum, will be "tremendously" affected by the pandemic. The postponement of the Olympics will strain the economy further. Now it should start paying more attention to India.

Fighting COVID-19 is one immediate area of cooperation. On April 10, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he held a "fruitful discussion" with his "friend" and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. He added that the formal India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership could help create technologies and solutions for a post-coronavirus world for "our people, for the Indo-Pacific region and for the world."

COVID-19 has brought to the fore India's and Japan's dependence on China. India gets almost 70% of its active pharmaceutical ingredients from China, 10%-30% of raw materials for automobile production and almost 80% of its solar panels. As for Japan, it had a trade deficit of 3.76 trillion yen ($35 billion) with China, its largest trading partner, in 2018. Beginning afresh after COVID-19's shock to supply chains, they could cooperate to kick-start independent regional supply chain networks.

Japan has already indicated it wants national businesses to shift manufacturing out of China. Its $1 trillion stimulus package contained $2.2 billion to persuade them to do this, and while most of it was to get them to come back to Japan, $200 million will be focused on companies shifting their manufacturing base to other nations, where countries like India could fancy their chances.

In other words, this stimulus package marks a major change in Japan's commercial relations with China. India has the potential to attract a huge amount of business in this context; Japan and India are traditional partners and a shift of Japanese manufacturing into India will only strengthen these ties further.

Health care is a broader area for cooperation. Since 2018, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or PM-JAY, scheme, the poorest 40% of Indians have been getting free health coverage, now including COVID-19 treatment, and India has been exploring how Japan can be a part of this national exercise as a partner.

A doctor takes a patient's temperature in New Delhi on Apr. 26: India has been exploring how Japan can be a part of its national health program as a partner. © Hindustan Times/Getty Images

There is also an India-Japan innovation hub for health research and, since 2019, the Indian government has been wooing Japanese medical device companies to move their production facilities there. After COVID-19, a Japan-India co-sponsored scheme for health care could promote health security in the region.

The two countries can lead ASEAN in a united front. A greater part of the ASEAN community are vulnerable to Chinese aggression, given long-standing disputes with Beijing over the South China Sea. Japan and India can step in to build a continentwide alliance, underpinned by infrastructure: Japan's Expanded Partnership for Quality Infrastructure and India's Act East Policy both aim at promoting infrastructure to improve connectivity and create a greater free-trading environment. ASEAN has been keen on this.

Both ASEAN and Japan have also been open to the idea of getting India back into the massive Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal; the post-COVID period could encourage a fresh beginning in India-Japan cooperation on this.

The post-COVID political order will bring challenges to the Indo-Pacific. Asia's representation in global forums is still China-oriented and replicates its authoritarian model of influence. India and Japan should promote the Indo-Pacific narrative rather than let China take control. Both India and Japan must take note of the potential decline of global dependence on China, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where they could forge serious cooperation. Such cooperation could also include partnership with the U.S. and Australia.

There are many fronts on which India and Japan have common interests, both at home and in the broader region. They should take these opportunities seriously.