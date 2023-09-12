India can get more out of nuclear power with private sector help

Saurabh Todi is a research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, a policy think tank based in Bengaluru.
India needs a way to generate a lot more power to keep up with rapidly rising demand without adding to its already severe pollution woes.
Corporate involvement would bring competition, lower costs and speed development
Saurabh Todi is a research analyst at the Takshashila Institution, a policy think tank based in Bengaluru.
India needs a way to generate a lot more power to keep up with rapidly rising demand without adding to its already severe pollution woes.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.