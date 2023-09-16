ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

India deserves credit for holding the G20 together

Refuting skeptics, New Delhi's diplomats secured compromise to preserve consensus

Prerna Gandhi
| India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, hugs Azali Assoumani, African Union chairman and the Comoros' president, in New Delhi on Sep. 9. (Pool via Reuters)

Prerna Gandhi is an associate fellow with the Vivekananda International Foundation, a security think tank in New Delhi.

Last weekend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved the skeptics wrong.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more