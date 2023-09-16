Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Prerna Gandhi is an associate fellow with the Vivekananda International Foundation, a security think tank in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, hugs Azali Assoumani, African Union chairman and the Comoros' president, in New Delhi on Sep. 9. (Pool via Reuters)

India deserves credit for holding the G20 together

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30