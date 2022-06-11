Indo-Pacific needs to establish a center for countering hybrid threats

Lesley Seebeck is an independent consultant and co-author of "Countering the Hydra," a new report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

As ministers and senior government officials convene in Singapore for the regular Shangri-La Dialogue, their attention will be focused on the increasing prospect of great power conflict. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with an estimated 20,000 dead after less than four months, is a reminder of the lethality of conventional conflict.

But it would be a mistake to think of interstate competition, coercion and power projection only in conventional terms. Across the Indo-Pacific, a large, febrile and fragmented region, we are seeing many other types of aggression and competition.

Take the recent behavior of China. On May 26, a Chinese J-16 fighter intercepted and harassed an Australian P-8 maritime surveillance flight over the South China Sea, dropping chaff that endangered the P-8's operation. The incident, reported by Australia's new Defense Minister Richard Marles on June 6, follows similar harassment of Canadian aircraft during April and May.

This type of harassment and intimidation by the Chinese military is more usually directed at regional nations, for example, Filipino fishing boats and civilian aircraft, Malaysian airspace and Indonesian drilling rigs. But now, such activity is becoming more frequent and is extending further afield. In February 2022, People's Liberation Army Navy ships used a laser to target an Australian P-8 aircraft in Australia's own exclusive economic zone.

Such activities fall under the broad banner of what those in the defense and international relations communities call hybrid warfare.

Used by former Pentagon analyst Frank Hoffman in 2007 to describe Hezbollah's actions in the Israel-Lebanon war, hybrid warfare or hybrid threats are a mix of military, nonmilitary, covert and overt activities by state and nonstate actors that occur below the line of conventional warfare, in a gray zone. By operating in this gray zone below the threshold that would ordinarily trigger a conventional military response, hybrid threats gain their advantage.

Hybrid threats reflect the interdependence of the modern, digitally-enabled world. To achieve their ends, they often use the same means that enable a free society, trust, economic efficiency and democracy itself -- tools such as social media and defamation laws and institutions including an open press and the right to privacy -- but perverted to sow discord and uncertainty.

Increasing hybrid threat activity in recent times across the Indo-Pacific region by players such as China is contributing to an environment of uncertainty. The region is already fragmented and suffused with rising tensions. It is dynamic economically, technologically and demographically, with a large and growing population of internet users. All these factors make the Indo-Pacific particularly vulnerable to hybrid warfare.

While some regional governments may find using hybrid threats convenient for immediate partisan political purposes, the overall effect of many governments using them is to weaken Indo-Pacific security as a whole. In turn, that increases the vulnerability of nations, institutions and communities to coercive influence and predatory behavior.

The key to countering hybrid threats and defanging attackers is promoting awareness and information. That is a challenge in the Indo-Pacific where such a shared understanding, even a shared language of hybrid threats, is missing.

So, what can be done about hybrid threats? As we argue in our report "Countering the Hydra," released on June 7, establishing a center that builds shared awareness and understanding of hybrid threats could help to stabilize and inoculate the Indo-Pacific region against the more insidious outcomes posed by such threats.

What would such a center look like? That is still to be determined. There are strong advantages to establishing one modeled on the European Center of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, or Hybrid CoE, based in Finland, with its practice of information-sharing between partners, its research and insights and its commitment to democratic principles.

The Hybrid CoE also sets a high bar in terms of independence and inviolability allowed under Finnish law. Those protections help ensure that it can generate the trust and integrity necessary to enable it to identify and share information between partners on hybrid threats.

The Hybrid CoE model was enabled by and based on structures, practices and relationships that already exist in Europe through institutions such as NATO and the EU. There are no such equivalent regionwide security institutions in the Indo-Pacific, and so comparatively little by way of shared norms or established practice.

Moreover, a number of Indo-Pacific nations are more ambivalent about democracy, even as they benefit generally from liberal, free-market rules and institutions.

Another option would be a decentralized model, more ad hoc, where different nation-states take the lead on different types of threats, leaning on their respective strengths. That might, for example, see Australia focused on disinformation, Singapore on maritime threats and Japan on infrastructure resilience.

While a decentralized model may help achieve regional buy-in, it risks failing to establish and promote a shared awareness and understanding of hybrid threats across the region. Knowledge and expertise could become siloed.

Whatever approach is taken, any such center needs sustained commitment over a reasonable time frame to establish itself, develop its operating ethos, ensure its integrity and build key relationships.

Such an initiative could be usefully supported, starting right now, by the Quad. After all, time is ticking and regional tensions are pressing. We should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.