Arsjad Rasjid is chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and was host for B20 Indonesia. Haikal Siregar is managing director, partner and head of the Jakarta office of Boston Consulting Group.

In its 2060 net-zero targets, Indonesia has committed to having 50% of the new power generation capacity it brings online over the next decade come from renewable energy sources and has pledged not to build additional coal power plants beyond those already planned.