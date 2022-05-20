ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Inflation not Asia's only worry as growth risks intensify

Sharp downturns in the U.S., Europe and China will shift the balance decisively

Priyanka Kishore
| Southeast Asia
A police officer on duty during a citywide lockdown in Shanghai on April 25: The risks do not seem so remote anymore.    © VCG/Getty Images

Priyanka Kishore is head of India and Southeast Asia macro and investor services at Oxford Economics.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close