Brahma Chellaney is professor emeritus of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India's National Security Council. He is the author of nine books, including "Water: Asia's New Battleground."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's trip this coming weekend to New Delhi, close on the heels of Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese's own India tour, is indicative of growing strategic cooperation among the Indo-Pacific region's major democracies.