Japan can do more for Ukraine even without a change of policy

James D.J. Brown is a professor of political science at Temple University's Japan campus in Tokyo.
On Sept. 22, Ukrainian forces carried out a long-range missile strike against Russia's naval headquarters on the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Anti-drone systems would support defense of power and grain infrastructure
James D.J. Brown is a professor of political science at Temple University's Japan campus in Tokyo.
On Sept. 22, Ukrainian forces carried out a long-range missile strike against Russia's naval headquarters on the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.