Japan cannot count just on EVs to clean up its transport emissions

Ted Tanaka is general manager of the renewable fuels business unit of Japanese trading house Itochu. Peter Zonneveld is vice president for renewable road transport in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region for Finnish renewable fuel refiner Neste.

A significant amount of work remains to be done to achieve the goal set under the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to less than 1.5 C. Participating countries have agreed to make efforts to phase out fossil fuel subsidies as a key driver of global warming.