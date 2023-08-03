ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan cannot count just on EVs to clean up its transport emissions

Other solutions will be more suitable for commercial vehicles

Ted Tanaka and Peter Zonneveld
| Japan
A bus refuels at a hydrogen station in Tokyo: Japan needs a range of energy solutions to achieve its emissions goals. (Photo by Yuki Kohara)

Ted Tanaka is general manager of the renewable fuels business unit of Japanese trading house Itochu. Peter Zonneveld is vice president for renewable road transport in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region for Finnish renewable fuel refiner Neste.

A significant amount of work remains to be done to achieve the goal set under the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to less than 1.5 C. Participating countries have agreed to make efforts to phase out fossil fuel subsidies as a key driver of global warming.

