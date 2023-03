Stephen Givens is a corporate lawyer and an adjunct professor at Keio University Law School in Tokyo.

In a live video shared with her 8.6 million Instagram followers during a congressional visit to Japan last month, U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, widely known as AOC, joined a chorus of foreigners who have been urging Japan to pass LGBT anti-discrimination legislation ahead of the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima in May.