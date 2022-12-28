ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Japan has lessons to teach the world on sustainable innovation

History of struggle with harsh natural conditions has fostered ingenuity

Nobuko Kobayashi
| Japan
A Daikin heat pump at a house in Leipzig, Germany: Soaring gas prices and rising environmental concerns caused demand to shift from conventional boilers to electric heat pump technology.   © dpa/AP

Nobuko Kobayashi co-leads the Japan consumer practice of global strategy consulting group EY-Parthenon. The views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

Rather than the kaizen philosophy of seeking continuous improvements in efficiency, Japan's strongest potential to serve as a model for the future lies with its ingenuity in cohabitating with harsh natural conditions while minimizing environmental damage from human intervention.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close