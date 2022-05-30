Melanie Brock is a specialist in Japan-APAC relations. She has her own consultancy and is a senior adviser at Finsbury Glover Hering.
Opinion
Japan must learn to accept more refugees
Tokyo needs to carefully consider its role in the global society
Tokyo needs to carefully consider its role in the global society
Melanie Brock is a specialist in Japan-APAC relations. She has her own consultancy and is a senior adviser at Finsbury Glover Hering.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.