Opinion

Japan must show why it should stay Indonesia's partner of choice

Two nations have much room to take advantage of commonality and complementarity

Kenji Kanasugi
| Indonesia
Fumio Kishida, left, shakes hands with Joko Widodo in Nusa Dua, Bali, in November 2022: Japan must make an extra effort to be chosen as a viable economic partner.   © Reuters

Kenji Kanasugi is Japan's ambassador to Indonesia.

Indonesia's successful hosting of the Group of 20 Summit last November in Bali has led to a series of accolades from the international media.

