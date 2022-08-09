ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Japan needs a new policymaking approach for the digital age

California-based RAND Corp. would be a useful model

David J. Farber and Dan Gillmor
| Japan
RAND Corp. is often called the first modern think tank.   © Ringo Chiu/AP

David J. Farber is a distinguished professor and co-director of the Cyber Civilization Research Center at Keio University in Tokyo. Dan Gillmor is a senior fellow at the center and a professor of practice in the journalism and mass communications program of Arizona State University.

The Japanese government last year recognized the immense challenge it faces in bringing public services and government functions into the digital age by creating its new Digital Agency to support technological transformation.

