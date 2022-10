Nobuko Kobayashi co-leads the Japan consumer practice of global strategy consulting group EY-Parthenon. The views expressed in this article are her own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organization or its member firms.

When Koichi Hagiuda, then Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, announced a plan in July to dispatch 1,000 entrepreneurs to Silicon Valley over the next five years, debate quickly flared on social media.