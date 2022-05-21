Nobuko Kobayashi is a partner with EY Strategy and Consulting Co., Ltd., Strategy and Transactions -- EY-Parthenon.
Opinion
Japan's economic emergency requires more than 'new capitalism'
Fumio Kishida should focus on reinvigoration, not reinvention
Fumio Kishida should focus on reinvigoration, not reinvention
Nobuko Kobayashi is a partner with EY Strategy and Consulting Co., Ltd., Strategy and Transactions -- EY-Parthenon.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.