Neil Seeman is chairman and founder of public sentiment research company RIWI and author of the forthcoming "Accelerated Minds: Unlocking the Fascinating, Inspiring and Often Destructive Impulses that Drive the Entrepreneurial Brain" (Sutherland House).

While the collapses of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and medical testing company Theranos have taken some of the shine off startup culture in the U.S. of late, Japanese entrepreneurialism looks ripe to blossom for the long term.