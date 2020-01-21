Japan's justice minister: Carlos Ghosn fled a fair system

Recent developments in the case of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance who fled Japan for Lebanon at the end of December, have focused international attention on the Japanese criminal justice system. This system is designed to ensure the sound functioning of corporate life, while at the same time safeguarding the basic human rights of suspects and the accused.

Ghosn was indicted on charges of fraudulently understating his cash remuneration in annual security reports, in violation of Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. He was also charged with aggravated breach of trust for allegedly transferring a large sum of money from the bank account of a Nissan subsidiary to one which, in effect, belonged to Ghosn himself.

Fraudulent understatement of information in an annual security report is criminal because it misleads not only shareholders but also potential investors, even jeopardizing the integrity of stock markets. Aggravated breach of trust is a crime when corporate directors breach their duty and inflict financial damages upon companies.

Ghosn has been indicted on these matters and was due to have his case tried in a Japanese court. But before that could happen, he left Japan illegally. He has been making criticisms of the Japanese criminal justice system ever since.

In this system, each criminal case goes through multiple stages: identification of the suspect and the crime by the investigating authorities; arrest and detention of the suspect; interrogation and indictment; trial proceedings and rendering of a judgment. The number of cases is reduced at each stage.

Each of these steps is undertaken with great care, with judges scrutinizing cases in great detail before deciding whether to grant permission to detain a suspect. They pay close attention to the rights of the accused throughout the process.

Moreover, in Japan, more protection is given to suspects in the granting of arrest warrants than in the legal systems of some other democracies. For an arrest to be made, the permission of a judge must be given, except in cases where a person is arrested in the act of committing a crime. Only significant cases with a high probability of being proved beyond reasonable doubt are subject to indictment by prosecutors, since becoming a party to a criminal trial imposes a burden on a suspect. Japan's indictment rate of only 37% reflects this.

Reports in the international media have focused on the conviction rate of 99%, but this is misleading. In Japan, just 37% of accused suspects are indicted. In other words, 37% is the number of cases in which the accused is ultimately convicted of committing a crime divided by the total number of cases, both those in which a suspect is indicted and those in which they are not.

Investigation and interrogation for the purposes of deciding whether or not to indict a person is a precise process yielding accurate results. Of course, a suspect's right to remain silent is guaranteed so as to avoid excessive interrogation, which could lead to forced confessions. They are informed of that right at the outset by investigators.

Suspects also have the right to consult with lawyers in confidence, and audio and visual recordings of interrogations are made. The Japanese constitution stipulates that forced confessions shall not be admitted as evidence. It also prohibits convictions based solely on confessions.

Unless there are special circumstances, such as a danger of evidence being concealed or destroyed, defendants can be released on bail, even before a trial begins. While on bail, defendants are free to act as they like, including meeting their family. They are prevented from meeting family members only in exceptional cases -- for instance, when the courts need to prevent defendants from fleeing from justice.

Recent international media coverage has shown how Japan has been making progress in corporate governance. It should also be noted that Japan is taking further measures to enhance transparency and strengthen accountability. For example, the Companies Act was recently amended to require large listed companies to appoint at least one external director.

All of which shows that the Japanese criminal justice system is fair. If he were to face trial in Japan, Ghosn would see for himself that court proceedings operate on the basis of law and evidence, regardless of whether the defendant is a Japanese national or not. And in submitting himself to such proceedings, he would also have been able to state his case.

This piece was first published in the Financial Times.

Masako Mori is Japan's justice minister.