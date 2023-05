William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of "Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan's Lost Decades."

Many market watchers have been waiting for new Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda to begin to scrap yield curve control, quantitative easing and the rest of the ultraloose monetary policy legacy of predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda. This was in turn expected to set the yen surging against the dollar.