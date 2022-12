Willy Lam is an adjunct professor of history at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation think tank in Washington. He is also author of the book "The Era of Jiang Zemin."

The high point of the career of Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese president who died last week at the age of 96, was a recitation of the key clause in the Gettysburg Address made by late U.S. President Abraham Lincoln: "Of the people, by the people, for the people."