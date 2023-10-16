ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Journalists have a duty to set record straight on climate crisis

In countries like India, vital information is being distorted or obscured

Suha Mohamed
| India
A woman drinks water in New Delhi in June: A recent survey found that 38% of Indian respondents had frequently interacted with misinformation on climate issues like heat waves.   © Reuters

Suha Mohamed is senior manager at the Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based organization researching issues involving technology and society.

As the metastasizing effects of the climate crisis continue to unfold, millions across the globe have witnessed heat waves, flooding and wildfires in recent months. These extreme events are embodiments of the warning calls experts, climate activists and scientists have been raising for decades. Yet their messages can easily fall out of the news cycle, get contorted into misinformation or be deliberately silenced.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more