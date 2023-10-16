Journalists have a duty to set record straight on climate crisis

Suha Mohamed is senior manager at the Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based organization researching issues involving technology and society.

As the metastasizing effects of the climate crisis continue to unfold, millions across the globe have witnessed heat waves, flooding and wildfires in recent months. These extreme events are embodiments of the warning calls experts, climate activists and scientists have been raising for decades. Yet their messages can easily fall out of the news cycle, get contorted into misinformation or be deliberately silenced.